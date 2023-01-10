The 31-year-old Minneapolis woman who died on Sunday night at Hennepin County Medical Center after she suffered a gunshot wound in Lakeville has been identified as Kyla Bianca O’Neal, according to a release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner said the cause of death was a gunshot wound of the neck.
After being called to the scene in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse, 9800 217th St. W., at approximately 6:51 p.m. Sunday, first responders attempted to save O’Neal’s life before she was transported to the hospital with what was described as a life-threatening injury.
O’Neal was pregnant at the time of the incident, and Lakeville Police reported that HCMC staff delivered her baby Sunday night. The baby’s condition was unknown, police said on Monday.
Police said that a 32-year-old Minneapolis man is being held in Dakota County Jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter in connection to the incident.
The man, who was an acquaintance of the woman, was at the scene when responders arrived and cooperated with the investigation.
The man has an employment affiliation with the Amazon facility where the incident occurred, police said.
“No one else is believed to have direct involvement, and there is not believed to be any threat to the public’s safety at this time,” police said on Sunday.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting in the investigation.
Personnel from the Lakeville Police, Lakeville Fire and Allina Health EMS responded to the scene.
