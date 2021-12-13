A 43-year-old Minneapolis man has been indicted by a Dakota County grand jury with felony first-degree and second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting on Jan. 31 of 38-year-old Bryant Jon Lutgens of Burnsville.
Gabriel Alfonso Sanchez Cruz was charged on Friday with first-degree murder while committing aggravated robbery and second-degree murder (intentional).
Cruz was initially charged on Feb. 4 with second-degree murder, but the new indictment supersedes that charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Cruz went to meet Lutgens the night of Jan. 31 in Inver Grove Heights after being told by a female acquaintance of both that Lutgens had methamphetamine. Returning to his apartment at about 11:45 p.m., Cruz told the acquaintance he pulled a gun on Lutgens, intending to rob him.
They struggled as Cruz attempted to take Lutgens’ backpack, and Lutgens fell backwards into a snowbank.
The acquaintance said Cruz was acting “off” and talking rapidly. Cruz told her that he shot Lutgens in the head, took his belongings and left, according to the criminal complaint.
Inver Grove Heights police officers found Lutgens’ body at around 8 the next morning. He had no identification or cellphone and there was no vehicle nearby, even though Lutgens had been driving a rented Jeep. He had died of an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the complaint said.
Officers learned that Lutgens had gone to see a friend in Bloomington at around 10 p.m. Jan. 31, and left shortly to pick up some money. The friend didn’t see him again that night and didn’t get a response the next day when she called to wish him a happy birthday.
Officers made contact with the vehicle rental company on Feb. 3 and were told the vehicle’s tracking system placed it in Minneapolis. Officers found and attempted to stop the moving Jeep. A short pursuit followed, during which a gun was thrown from the Jeep. The vehicle crashed, and three occupants tried to flee on foot, including Cruz, the driver.
The gun, a 9 mm semi-automatic, was later determined to be the same caliber as the one used to kill Lutgens, the complaint said.
The woman to whom Cruz allegedly revealed the murder told police Lutgens had dropped her off at Cruz’s apartment in Richfield at around 9 p.m. Jan. 31. Cruz wasn’t home but the woman spoke with him on the phone, and he said she could enter the apartment.
When Cruz asked her if Lutgens had methamphetamine, she said she believed he did and put the two in touch by phone. Cruz then told her he was “going to meet up” with Lutgens, the complaint said.
Cruz is in custody at the Dakota County Jail and was slated to make his first appearance on the indictment on Monday in Hastings. His bail was set at $2 million with no conditions or $750,000 with conditions.
