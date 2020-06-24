A 26-year-old Minneapolis man died when he fell from a balcony at about 11 a.m. Monday at a construction site in Lakeville at 17400 Glacier Way.
Jose Francisco Cela Guasco was unable to be revived after life-saving efforts were made by Lakeville Police upon arrival and then by Lakeville Fire Rescue, Allina Ambulance and North Air Care.
Lakeville Police said that Guasco suffered a serious head injury.
Numerous safety items including hard hats, safety harnesses and railings were all in place at the time of the accident, according to Lakeville Police. The construction area is near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Dodd Boulevard.
Lakeville Police, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and OSHA continue to investigate the cause of the accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.