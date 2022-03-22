Longtime area clergy member died at the scene
A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was charged on Thursday in Dakota County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection to a crash that killed the Rev. Dennis Keith Dempsey, 73, an Apple Valley resident who was a longtime area clergy member, on October 25, 2021, in Rosemount.
A warrant was issued March 17 for Trejean Derrell Curry’s arrest.
Minnesota State Patrol’s crash reconstruction determined that the license plate area of Curry’s westbound sedan that was traveling between 54 and 63 mph struck the bicycle that Dempsey was riding westbound on County Road 42 in the center of the shoulder around 3:30 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.
Investigators found a bicycle tire scuff mark and indentation on the vehicle’s front license plate, and skid marks from the vehicle and bicycle were right of the solid white fog line where the road shoulder begins. It was determined that Dempsey was riding just left of the center of the shoulder that is the same width as one lane on County Road 42 in this location, the complaint said.
Investigators found both of the sedan’s skid marks were on the shoulder and went straight ahead until just before the point of impact, when they veered toward the traffic lane. The windshield of Curry’s vehicle had been smashed, the complaint said.
The speed limit is 55 mph in the area of the crash on County Road 42 west of Auburn Avenue and east of the intersection where 145th Street West goes to the right and County Road 42 transitions into 150th Street West.
When Rosemount Police officers responded to the crash, they located Dempsey unresponsive in the ditch on the north side of County Road 42. Dempsey died at the scene.
Curry’s sedan was stopped partially in the traffic lane of westbound County Road 42 when police arrived.
Curry, who did not have a driver’s license that was later found to be revoked, told officers that he was driving in the right lane of the four-lane divided road when the bicyclist swerved in front of him. He said “this isn’t a bike lane” as he motioned to the shoulder of the road, the complaint said.
Curry said he didn’t know what the bicyclist was doing and then motioned that the bike was traveling from the north side of the shoulder toward the traffic lane.
Curry said he couldn’t move over because there was a car next to him, and he couldn’t slam on his brakes because there was a car behind him, according to the complaint. There are no statements from other witnesses in the criminal complaint.
At the crash location, there are two lanes traveling to the east and west, separated by a grassy median. The two westbound lanes are separated by a dashed white line and the solid white fog line to the right separates the traffic lanes from the shoulder.
Curry and two other juvenile passengers in the car were uninjured in the crash.
No alcohol or controlled substances were detected in Curry’s blood test, which was analyzed by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It was determined that Curry’s cellphone was on in the vehicle and the music application was in use at the time of the crash, according to the complaint.
A text on Curry’s phone that was sent shortly after the crash read: “Just got in a accident bike got in the way,” according to the complaint.
Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena and Rosemount Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom thanked the Rosemount Police Department for its thorough investigation and the Minnesota State Patrol and the Dakota County Electronic Crimes Unit for their assistance.
“This was a joint collaborative investigation that highlights the importance of public safety partnerships,” said Rosemount Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom. “The Rosemount Police Department has and will continue to utilize education and enforcement to keep traffic safety as a high priority. We appreciate the relationship we have with the County Attorney’s Office and the accountability that is being brought to this tragic situation.”
“Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Dennis Dempsey for their great loss,” said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena.
At the time of his death, Dempsey had been serving at Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville since July 2021 and previously served from 2004-2019 at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. He was also part of the Minneapolis and St. Paul Archdiocese as a priest in Minnesota and in the Venezuelan Mission. He was an avid cyclist and rode across the country on his bike.
County Road 42 is frequently used by road cyclists due to its long stretch from Highway 3 to 55 with a wide shoulder.
