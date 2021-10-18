Lakeville Yellow Ribbon and Trinity Evangelical Free Church are organizing the 13th Annual Military Appreciation Dinner on Friday, Nov. 12, from 6-9 p.m.
The dinner is free for each veteran and one guest. The event will also include entertainment and prizes.
Registration is required at www.lakevilleyellowribbon.com or call 952-985-4685.
Masks are strongly encouraged but will not be required. Due to the large size of the group, social distancing may not be possible.
Trinity Evangelical Free Church is at 10658 210th St., Lakeville.
