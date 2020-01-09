Commissioner Mike Slavik will lead the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in 2020.
Slavik, who represents District 1 of Dakota County, was elected chair by his fellow commissioners Tuesday, Jan. 7 during their first meeting of the year. He succeeds Commissioner Liz Workman, who served as chair in 2019.
Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg was elected vice chair for this year.
Slavik highlighted several Dakota County priorities for 2020:
Enhancing and managing county parks and greenways:
• Working toward completion of the full 26-mile Mississippi River Greenway.
• Opening two new camper cabins at Whitetail Woods Regional Park.
• Securing funding for construction of the Veterans Memorial Greenway.
Improving the county highway system:
• Completing four reconstruction projects rebuilding a total of 12 miles of roadway and starting a two-year project to expand County Road 70 from two lanes to four lanes in Lakeville.
• Finalizing a comprehensive transportation plan to identify needs and priorities through 2040.
• Adding year-round Sunday hours at Pleasant Hill Library in Hastings.
• Ensuring a secure, accurate election process while administering the March 3 presidential nomination primary, the state primary on Aug. 11 and the Nov. 3 general election.
Taking action on environmental initiatives:
• Helping to boost recycling and reduce waste that goes to landfills.
• Continuing a project to replace century-old turbines at Byllesby Dam.
• Finalizing a new plan to protect the county’s groundwater supply.
Helping people secure housing and providing critical human services:
• Increasing affordable housing access and support services to decrease dependency on shelters.
• Opening Cahill Place, a development providing supportive housing to 40 homeless families.
“Along with these priorities for 2020, we’ll continue to do what Dakota County does every day for our 428,000 residents,” Slavik said. “We’ll maintain and improve our roads, protect natural resources, assist the elderly and disabled, and provide many other important services in a cost-effective way.”
Slavik was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2012. He previously served as board chair in 2017.
