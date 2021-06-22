The Dakota County Board of Commissioners appointed Mike Farren to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board on June 8. Farren will represent the private sector.
Farren is the area vice president for Randstad North America. He is responsible for client retention and annual growth, overseeing large client accounts employing 50 or more Randstad employees in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A former Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board member, Farren rejoins the board with more than 16 years of experience in the staffing industry as well as six years working as a U.S. Department of Defense contractor running military family assistance centers.
The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties. It is a state leader in developing innovative programs administered through CareerForce locations in Burnsville, Shakopee and West St. Paul.
