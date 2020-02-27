To the editor:
Dakota Electric has taken advantage of some new energy resources, increasing its supply (Feb. 20 edition). Bill Middlecamp is running for the Dakota Electric Association Board of Directors. Coming from a background of faith, Bill believes we are given the gifts of nature so our energy can be abundant, cost-effective, sustainable and responsive to customers and owners.
I have heard Bill speak on energy topics, and I am impressed with his understanding of the economics and science of energy, and commitment to the ongoing reliability of our supply. He is available to talk about it during this otherwise busy political year as well. Ballots will come out in mid-April to be returned by month’s end.
When my ballot arrives, I’m voting for Bill Middlecamp, knowledgeable and well qualified to represent my interests on the board.
Paul Hoffinger
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.