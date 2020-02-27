To the editor:

Dakota Electric has taken advantage of some new energy resources, increasing its supply (Feb. 20 edition). Bill Middlecamp is running for the Dakota Electric Association Board of Directors. Coming from a background of faith, Bill believes we are given the gifts of nature so our energy can be abundant, cost-effective, sustainable and responsive to customers and owners.

I have heard Bill speak on energy topics, and I am impressed with his understanding of the economics and science of energy, and commitment to the ongoing reliability of our supply. He is available to talk about it during this otherwise busy political year as well. Ballots will come out in mid-April to be returned by month’s end.

When my ballot arrives, I’m voting for Bill Middlecamp, knowledgeable and well qualified to represent my interests on the board.

Paul Hoffinger

Eagan

Load comments