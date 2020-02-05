Pleasant weather greeted attendees of Apple Valley’s 42nd annual Mid-Winter Fest on Feb. 1 at the Apple Valley Community Center.

The city’s website says the event began in 1978 with a few activities and about 100 participants and has grown over time.

This year’s event offered a plethora of activities from annual traditions like the horse-drawn wagon rides, youth hockey jamboree and medallion hunt to new additions like bingo and recycle bin races.

According to the city, the medallion hunt began at 9 a.m. with the first clue being given out. This year’s winners were Marwan and Mazen Mohamed, who found the medallion under the stairs of the playground at Scott Park.

– Patty Dexter

