The Apple Valley Arts Foundation is hosting a virtual “Log Cabin Concert” with musician Michael Monroe.

Monroe has previously performed live in Apple Valley during the annual summer Music in Kelley Park Concert Series, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Community members will be able to watch Monroe perform from his log cabin in the comfort of their homes.

Tune in online at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at: http://facebook.com/michaelmonroemusic.

