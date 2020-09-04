Jill Johnson, MBA, president and founder of Johnson Consulting Services will be the guest speaker at the Metro Republican Women’s next meeting Sept. 12.
“Jill has impacted more than $4 billion dollars of decisions and has been inducted into two Business Halls of Fame. She will share insights from her international award-winning book, ‘Compounding Your Confidence,’ ” according to a news release.
“You’ll gain actionable takeaways you can implement immediately to build your skills, move through your fear and take advantage of opportunities. Jill will also share insights of how she built her confidence by serving on two federal boards for three different presidents representing both political parties and through her involvement at all different levels in the Minnesota’s Republican Party.”
The event will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive in Mendota Heights, with breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. and program begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $15 for students. Because of COVID-19 restrictions reservations are required. Those who have questions or to register, contact Elaine at 651-423-0556 or 651-260-8005. Reservation deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Metro Republican Women (www.metrogopwomen.org) has provided education on Republican political issues for the past 36 years. It is part of the Minnesota Federation of Republican Women and National Federation of Republican Women. With 80 current members, Metro Republican Women is the largest and most active club in the Minnesota.
