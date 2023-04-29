Those who have questions or need help registering may contact Elaine at 651-423-0556 or 651-260-8005. Registration for the event closes at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
Spivack, “The Free Market Warrior,” was born and raised in Massachusetts and spent most of his adult life in New York City. Before becoming active in politics, Spivack worked for several non-profits and as a management consultant for both profit and non-profit companies. Spivack founded “Free Market Warrior” in 2009 in an effort to make a positive difference in American politics and economics.
Spivack has devoted his time to teaching conservative groups about free market
economics. He conducts “Economic Literacy” seminars across the United States.
He has delivered his seminar on “Economic Literacy” to over 200 groups in 20 states and is the author of “The New Democrat.” Spivack’s second book “The Gorax” is an anti-environmentalism/pro-capitalism parody.
MRW has provided education on Republican political issues for the past 30 years. MRW is the largest Twin Cities area club with over 80 members. It is part of the Minnesota
Federation of Republican Women and National Federation of Republican Women. Known for monthly speakers addressing challenging political topics of the day, the club has been recognized for its outreach to military families, concern for literacy issues and for providing assistance to women who are returning to the workforce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.