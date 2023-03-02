The March Breakfast Meeting of Metro Republican Women will be Saturday, March 11, 2023, 8:30 a.m. at the Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive, Mendota Heights.

The speaker will be Teresa Collett – J.D., professor and director, University of St. Thomas School of Law, Prolife Center. To register go to form.jotform.com/230383196780158.

