The March Breakfast Meeting of Metro Republican Women will be Saturday, March 11, 2023, 8:30 a.m. at the Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive, Mendota Heights.
The speaker will be Teresa Collett – J.D., professor and director, University of St. Thomas School of Law, Prolife Center. To register go to form.jotform.com/230383196780158.
Those who have questions or need help registering, contact Elaine at 651-423-0556 or 651-260-8005. Registration for this event closes at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
Collett is a well-known advocate for the protection of human life and the family, and specializes in the subjects of marriage, religion and bioethics in her research.
She is an elected member of the American Law Institute and has testified before committees of the U.S. Senate and House, as well as before legislative committees in several states. In 2009, Pope Benedict XVI appointed her to a five-year term on the Pontifical Council for the Family. In 2013, she served as a delegate to the International Conference on Population and Development for the Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations.
Collett represented U.S. Rep. Ron Paul and various medical groups in the defense of the U.S. federal ban of partial-birth abortion, and the governors of Minnesota and North Dakota defending the New Hampshire requirement of state parental involvement prior to performance of an abortion on a minor before the U.S. Supreme Court.
She was the 2010 Republican-endorsed candidate in the 4th District and was defeated by Betty McCollum.
Metro Republican Women has provided education on Republican political issues for the past 30 years. MRW is the largest Twin Cities area club with over 80 members. It is part of the Minnesota Federation of Republican Women and National Federation of Republican Women. Known for monthly speakers addressing challenging political topics of the day, the club has been recognized for its outreach to military families, concern for literacy issues and for providing assistance to women who are returning to the workforce.
