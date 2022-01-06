On Saturday Jan. 8, at 8:30 a.m., speakers at the Metro Republican Women breakfast will be Lillie Imm, first-place winner from “Speaking Proudly 2021” and Emily Lawrence third-place winner.
Lillie is a senior at Liberty Classical Academy where she was chosen by administration as the student body president her freshman year, awarded the Lisa Treleven Presidential Scholarship, and the Liberty Lion Award.
Lillie loves to learn and has maintained summa cum laude honor roll her entire academic career and scored in the top 1% on the SAT nationwide. She was recently named first place at the statewide Speaking Proudly oratory competition. Lillie plays on LCA’s varsity volleyball team, which made it to sectionals this year. She is a co-captain on the mock trial team for the past two years and has been a member for five years. She enjoys both attorney and witness roles and has received several “best attorney” and “best witness” awards.
Emily is a senior at East Ridge High School in Woodbury. She is a captain on her school’s speech and debate teams, and recently qualified for her third consecutive national tournament in Congressional Debate. Emily is also heavily involved in other activities in her school community and works part-time. She enjoys spending time with her family and playing with her four dogs.
The event is being held at the Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive, Mendota Heights. Registration for the event closed Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Metro Republican Women www.metrogopwomen.org has provided education on Republican political issues for the past 30 years. MRW is the largest Twin Cities area club with over 80 members. It is part of the Minnesota Federation of Republican Women and National Federation of Republican Women.
