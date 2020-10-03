Metro Republican Women’s next meeting has been set for Saturday, Oct. 10.
The guest speaker is Catrin Wigfall, a policy fellow at the Center of the American Experiment and the director of Educated Teachers MN and Employee Freedom MN.
The event will be at Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive in Mendota Heights, with breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. and program begins at 9 a.m. Reservation deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 6. The cost is $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $15 for students. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, reservations are required. Those who have questions or to register, contact Elaine at 651-423-0556 or 651-260-8005.
Metro Republican Women has provided quality education on Republican political issues for the past 36 years. MRW is the largest Twin Cities area club with over 70 members. It is part of the Minnesota Federation of Republican Women and National Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit metrogopwomen.org.
