Kendall Quails will be the speaker at Metro Republican Women’s next meeting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Qualls is the president of TakeCharge which strives to unite Americans regardless of background toward a shared history and common set of beliefs. At TakeCharge, they celebrate the idea of the American dream and encourage people working to achieve it.
During his childhood, Qualls lived with his divorced mother and siblings in public housing projects of Harlem, New York, in the late 1960s. Before middle school, Qualls left New York City to live with his father who resided in a trailer park in Oklahoma. Neither of his parents finished high school. Qualls worked full-time to pay for college, served as an officer in the U.S. Army, earned three graduate degrees including an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan. He worked his way up the ranks at several Fortune 100 health care companies before he became global vice president of an $850 million business unit.
Qualls has been married to his wife, Sheila for 35 years and they have five children together. He was a mentor at Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge. He serves on the Board for Lundstrum’s Performing Arts Center in North Minneapolis as well as Hope Farm School, a school for at-risk boys from Minneapolis.
Registration for the meeting closes at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The event is being held at the Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive, Mendota Heights. To register go to www.metrogopwomen.org. Those who have questions or need help registering, contact Elaine at 651-423-0556 or 651-260-8005.
Metro Republican Women has provided education on Republican political issues for the past 30 years.
