The next meeting for Metro Republican Women is set for Jan. 16.
The speaker for the meeting will be Tom Newman, who worked as a business development manager for SuperValu. A Minneapolis native, he served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War and is the recipient of two Bronze Stars, other medals and commendations. He holds a degree in psychology from the University of Minnesota and is the author of three books.
The meeting will be Saturday, Jan. 16, at Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive in Mendota Heights, with breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. and the program starting at 9 a.m. Reservation deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 12. The cost is $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $15 for students. Because of COVID-19 restrictions reservations are required. Those who have questions or to register, contact Elaine at 651-423-0556 or 651-260-8005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.