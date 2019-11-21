To the editor:
Getting low cost door-to-door transportation service for our parents and grandparents has been a top priority for me ever since my election to mayor. I’m proud to say that after six years of work and a bipartisan effort, Metro Mobility is coming to Lakeville. After passing legislation into law in the 2019 session, Metro Mobility will begin serving Lakeville starting Jan. 1, 2020.
Metro Mobility is a shared public transportation service for certified riders who are unable to use regular fixed-route buses due to a disability or health condition. Rides are provided for any purpose, allowing people to go to the grocery store, to visit family, to make it to a doctors appointment, or whatever else they need. Last year, it provided 2.8 million metro area rides.
The expansion will provide stable, consistent transportation access for seniors and folks with disabilities throughout Lakeville. To get the word out, I have been visiting local senior living communities to hold Q & A sessions with residents who want more information. I have visited Argonne Hills, Fairfield Terrace, Highview Hills, Kingsley Shores, Main Street Manor, The Fountains at Hosanna, and Winsor Plaza. If you have a place we should visit to talk about this service, we’ll be there. Or if people have questions or want to apply to use the service, they can contact my office.
So, you might be asking yourself, “Am I eligible for this?” The federal Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines determine eligibility for Metro Mobility services. People are generally eligible if:
• They are physically unable to get to the regular fixed-route bus,
• They are unable to navigate regular fixed-route bus systems once they are on board, or
• They are unable to board and exit the bus at some locations.
A Metro Mobility application form, as well as more information about eligibility, is available at metrocouncil.org.
To stay and live in your own home is a source of dignity and pride for people and this service makes it possible for people to move to Lakeville, stay in Lakeville, and remain independent.
Sen. Matt Little
DFL-Lakeville
Senate District 58 covers Lakeville, Farmington and southern Dakota County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.