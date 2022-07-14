This year’s Leprechaun’s Lost Medallion Hunt will start at 9 a.m. Monday, July 25, when the first clue is released on the front door of Merchants Bank, Member FDIC, 15055 Chippendale Ave., corner of County Road 42 and Chippendale Ave., and online at SunThisweek.com.
Merchants Bank is offering a $100 Visa gift card to the winner and the Dakota County Tribune is chipping in with four tickets to the Crayola Experience at the Mall of America.
The hunt has enough clues to have it run until Rosemount Leprechaun Days ends Saturday, July 30.
The clues are written in limerick form as a nod to the city’s Irish heritage. Links to past clues are at SunThisweek.com.
The medallion will be hidden on city of Rosemount park property and can be reached by even the youngest of hunters.
Hunters should note that they won’t have to move, damage or destroy park property in order to find the medallion. The medallion also will not be hidden on any park property that has notices posted to not trespass on or has a restricted use. It won’t be located in any of the flower or vegetable gardens or buried in mulch.
When the medallion is found, the winner is instructed to call a phone number on the medallion. Official notification of the medallion being found will only be posted at SunThisweek.com and at the entrance to Merchants Bank to signify the end of the hunt. Beware of people sending out false notifications of the medallion being found on social media, as was done in a previous year.
Official rules can be read at a PDF linked to this story or at the front door of the bank.
A picture of the medallion will appear online and on the front door of the bank when the first clue is released.
Clues will be published every morning at 9 a.m. online and to the entrance of the bank.
