Merchants Bank’s Money Ball is back for its seventh year, with Eastview High School students having the opportunity to participate in the halftime event 12 times during the Eastview boys varsity basketball season, according to Brian Wester, who coordinates Money Ball for Merchants Bank.
Last year, Eastview High School students won $1,530, which Merchants matched and gave the Eastview Basketball Club another check for $1,530. To date, Merchants has distributed more than $20,000 to students and the booster club.
“It’s always fun for the students and for the fans,” Wester said. “Plus, we’re happy the booster club can benefit from our efforts.”
This year, Eastview students can sign up before each game and then two students are chosen at random to participate. Each student gets one minute to make a free throw, three-pointer and then a half-court “Money Ball” shot. The student wins a $10 Chipotle gift card for a made free throw, a $25 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card for a made three-pointer and $100 or more for a made half-court shot. If the half-court shot isn’t made, the “Money Ball” rolls over and is added to the next home game. Winners will be notified and announced at each game.
The schedule for the year is as follows:
• Dec. 12: Eden Prairie
• Dec. 17: Burnsville
• Jan. 4: Park Cottage Grove
• Jan. 14: Rosemount
• Jan. 16: Lakeville South
• Jan. 21: Prior Lake
• Jan. 28: Shakopee
• Jan. 31: Eagan
• Feb. 7: Lakeville North
• Feb. 14: Apple Valley
• Feb. 21: Farmington
Merchants Bank is a full service community bank with 21 branches in southeastern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. Headquartered in Winona, the bank has more than $2 billion in assets and was founded in 1875. No customer relationship is necessary to enter or win. Merchants Bank employees and family members are not eligible to enter or win.
