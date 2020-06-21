Merchants Bank has reopened its lobbies across all 23 locations to limited visitor traffic as of Monday, June 22, according to President & CEO Greg Evans.
“As we look forward to the economy reopening, we know our customers are anxious to conduct banking business in person again and we are providing that option with several precautionary health and safety measures in place,” said Evans. “We are still encouraging customers to use one of our alternative banking methods, including online and mobile channels or our drive-up facilities, whenever possible.”
Those wishing to conduct banking business in person are asked to follow guidelines to help keep fellow customers, Merchants Bank employees and our communities safe and healthy. To meet with a banker, customers should make an appointment ahead of time by calling their local branch. Lobby visitors will be asked to observe social distancing of at least six feet, consider wearing a face masks, use complimentary hand sanitizer before conducting bank business and cover coughs or sneezes.
Merchants Bank has equipped all branches with additional hand sanitizer stations and provided personal protective equipment to employees, including shields for customer service areas, such as teller windows, where required social distancing may be difficult. Distance markers and guides have been installed to ensure proper social distancing of at least six feet. All of these guidelines and procedures will remain in place in Merchants Bank branches until further notice.
“We want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we managed your banking needs through alternative banking channels over the last three months. The Merchants team is grateful for your flexibility and willingness to modify your usual banking routine for the health and safety of all,” said Evans.”
More information about Merchants’ lobby reopenings and coronavirus financial resources can be found at www.merchantsbank.com/coronavirus.
Merchants Bank is a full service community bank with 23 bank locations including those in Rosemount, Lakeville, Apple Valley and Hampton.
