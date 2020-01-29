The Minnesota Valley Men’s Chorale will host its 10th annual Festival and Scholarship Concert on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church, 7800 150th St. W., Apple Valley.
Each year MVMC invites outstanding men’s choirs from area high schools. This year the Eastview Cantemus Chamber Ensemble directed by Greg Douma, Prior Lake High School Varsity Choir directed by Randi Erlandson and the Chanhassen Storm Singers directed by Elijah Johnson will join the Minnesota Valley men in a festival workshop and concert.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Each choir will perform two to three selections and the concert will conclude with the 110 high school singers and the 60 MVMC singers joining voices in two combined selections –“Let All Men Sing” and “Down In The Valley.”
The community is invited to attend this evening of men’s choral music. There is no charge. A free will offering will be taken and all proceeds will go directly to the Minnesota Valley Men’s Scholarship Fund.
One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded at the Chorale’s spring concerts in April.
