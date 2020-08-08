Colby Flake of Apple Valley has been awarded the Barry Moore Memorial Scholarship by the Minnesota Valley Men’s Chorale. His application was judged best based on his essay on the subject of what choral singing has meant in his life, and his intention to continue singing during his college years at Utah State University, starting this fall.
The mission of the Chorale is to encourage lifelong choral singing and as part of that, they award a scholarship every year.
Colby is a senior, and currently serves as president of the Valley Select Chorale at Apple Valley High School.
The scholarship is named in honor of Barry Moore, a longtime singer in the Men’s Chorale up until his death in March.
