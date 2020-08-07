Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley hosted the 10th annual Ben Kopp Memorial Ride on July 25. According to organizers, there were 210 bikes on the ride. The Ben Kopp Memorial Ride and its partner, CVMA (Combat Vetertans Motorcycle Association) Chapter 48-2, raised $30,000 for local military members and families in need. Cpl. Ben Kopp, of Rosemount, died July 18, 2009, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington of wounds suffered July 10, 2009, in Helmand province, Afghanistan, when insurgents attacked his unit using small arms fire. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Georgia. He was 21.

