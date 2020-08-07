Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley hosted the 10th annual Ben Kopp Memorial Ride on July 25. According to organizers, there were 210 bikes on the ride. The Ben Kopp Memorial Ride and its partner, CVMA (Combat Vetertans Motorcycle Association) Chapter 48-2, raised $30,000 for local military members and families in need. Cpl. Ben Kopp, of Rosemount, died July 18, 2009, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington of wounds suffered July 10, 2009, in Helmand province, Afghanistan, when insurgents attacked his unit using small arms fire. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Georgia. He was 21.
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- UPDATED: Anoka-Hennepin adopts hybrid model for return to school
- Primary election voter guide for Hennepin County Board candidates in District 6
- Hanson Boulevard officially reopens
- David Clair George
- Environmentalists bring message to Cargill CEO's doorstep in Edina
- Dylan R. Pishney
- Deed restriction stands in way of affordable housing at Edina site
- Man faces charges in highway shooting incident
- Wayzata School District lays out hybrid learning plan for fall
- Brooklyn Center approves car wash at Shingle Creek site
Images
Videos
Commented
- Far-lefts and liberal media causing divide (3)
- This is Minnesota (2)
- Byron Smith: The other side of the police debate (2)
- Local politicians should reveal party (2)
- Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)
- Conservatives missing great chance to win over minorities (1)
- Telling the whole story (1)
- Walz extends peacetime emergency (1)
- Local parishes are new clergy abuse victims (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.