Memorial Day services scheduled in Lakeville May 19, 2022

Lakeville VFW Post 210 and American Legion Post 44 will have the following schedule of Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30.

Orchard Lake Cemetery, 8 a.m.;
West Christiania Lutheran Cemetery, 8:25 a.m.;
New Market Catholic Cemetery, 8:55 a.m.;
St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Webster, 9:20 a.m.;
Solor Lutheran Cemetery, Webster, 9:40 a.m.;
Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, Hazelwood, 10:10 a.m
Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Hazelwood, 10:25 a.m.;
East Christiania Cemetery, 10:55 a.m.;
Highview Lutheran Cemetery, 11:15 a.m.;
Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery, 11:35 a.m.;
All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 12 noon;
Lakeville Grove Cemetery, 12:25 p.m.;
Lakeville Veterans Memorial, 12:45-1 p.m.
