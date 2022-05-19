Lakeville VFW Post 210 and American Legion Post 44 will have the following schedule of Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30.

Orchard Lake Cemetery, 8 a.m.;

West Christiania Lutheran Cemetery, 8:25 a.m.;

New Market Catholic Cemetery, 8:55 a.m.;

St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Webster, 9:20 a.m.;

Solor Lutheran Cemetery, Webster, 9:40 a.m.;

Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, Hazelwood, 10:10 a.m

Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Hazelwood, 10:25 a.m.;

East Christiania Cemetery, 10:55 a.m.;

Highview Lutheran Cemetery, 11:15 a.m.;

Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery, 11:35 a.m.;

All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 12 noon;

Lakeville Grove Cemetery, 12:25 p.m.;

Lakeville Veterans Memorial, 12:45-1 p.m.

