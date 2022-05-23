Memorial Day events planned in Farmington May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following Memorial Day events will be held in the Farmington area organized by the Farmington American Legion and Auxiliary and Farmington VFW and Auxiliary.Friday, May 27 – 10 a.m., placing of flag and markers at Corinthian Cemetery.Sunday, May 29 – 12 noon, honors at Farmington Lutheran Cemetery and 2 p.m. at Castle Rock Cemetery.Monday, May 30 – 10 a.m., program and honors at Corinthian Cemetery; 11:30 a.m., program and honors at Veterans Memorial Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farmington Stw Memorial Day 2022 Farmington American Legion Castle Rock Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Amazon Fresh grocery store is taking shape in Eagan Principal charged with soliciting officer posing as minor Rochester-based Newt’s restaurant coming to Apple Valley Two tow truck operators injured in I-35 hit-and-run near Elko New Market Lakeville Police locate suspect vehicle in hit-and-run; 80-year-old bicyclist taken to hospital E-editions Dakota County Tribune May 20, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek May 20, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek May 20, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.