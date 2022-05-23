The following Memorial Day events will be held in the Farmington area organized by the Farmington American Legion and Auxiliary and Farmington VFW and Auxiliary.

Friday, May 27 – 10 a.m., placing of flag and markers at Corinthian Cemetery.

Sunday, May 29 – 12 noon, honors at Farmington Lutheran Cemetery and 2 p.m. at Castle Rock Cemetery.

Monday, May 30 – 10 a.m., program and honors at Corinthian Cemetery; 11:30 a.m., program and honors at Veterans Memorial Park.

