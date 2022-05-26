Memorial Day runs to honor fallen family members
The “wear blue: run to remember,” a national, nonprofit organization committed to building a running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military, will have a Memorial Day run Monday, May 30, at 9 a.m. at Antlers Park, 9740 201st St. W., Lakeville.
Runners and walkers around the world will become a living memorial to America’s fallen heroes and a show of support for the families they left behind when “wear blue” teams will meet at various locations.
Runners and walkers can join the Memorial Day mission by registering at wearblueruntoremember.org/memorial-day for no cost. Participants will be provided the name of an American service member who died in battle. Runners will receive a unique bib to share the name of the service member whom they honor with their steps.
Each run will begin with a Circle of Remembrance where the name of each military member killed in war is called out. Runs are being organized throughout the United States and abroad with all locations listed on the wear blue: run to remember website.
To learn more about “wear blue: run to remember” and the Memorial Day Run, visit www.wearblueruntoremember.org.
Memorial Day services scheduled in Lakeville
Lakeville VFW Post 210 and American Legion Post 44 will have the following schedule of Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30.
Orchard Lake Cemetery, 8 a.m.;
West Christiania Lutheran Cemetery, 8:25 a.m.;
New Market Catholic Cemetery, 8:55 a.m.;
St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Webster, 9:20 a.m.;
Solor Lutheran Cemetery, Webster, 9:40 a.m.;
Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, Hazelwood, 10:10 a.m
Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Hazelwood, 10:25 a.m.;
East Christiania Cemetery, 10:55 a.m.;
Highview Lutheran Cemetery, 11:15 a.m.;
Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery, 11:35 a.m.;
All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 12 noon;
Lakeville Grove Cemetery, 12:25 p.m.;
Lakeville Veterans Memorial, 12:45-1 p.m.
Memorial Day events planned in Farmington
The following Memorial Day events will be held in the Farmington area organized by the Farmington American Legion and Auxiliary and Farmington VFW and Auxiliary.
Friday, May 27 – 10 a.m., placing of flag and markers at Corinthian Cemetery.
Sunday, May 29 – 12 noon, honors at Farmington Lutheran Cemetery and 2 p.m. at Castle Rock Cemetery.
Monday, May 30 – 10 a.m., program and honors at Corinthian Cemetery; 11:30 a.m., program and honors at Veterans Memorial Park.
Memorial Day ceremony planned in Apple Valley
The Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 30, at 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley.
Community members are invited to bring their lawn chairs. The ceremony participants will include the Post 1776 Honor Guard and Rifle Squad, the 130th Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, and more.
The guest speaker is Joe Egan, a member of the Minnesota Patriot Guard Riders and professional motivational speaker. He will talk about the importance of honoring our fallen and what we can do to ensure they are not forgotten.
The ceremony will be moved indoors in the event of rain.
Castle Rock Valley Cemetery service this weekend
Castle Rock Valley Cemetery, 25521 Alverno Ave., Farmington, will hold its annual Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Guest speaker will be Douglas Taube, current commander of American Legion Post 189 in Farmington and also chairman of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon network in the Farmington area.
