Melissa Griffin has been hired as the next principal of Northview Elementary School in Eagan.
Griffin has been the assistant administrator at Northview since 2019, responsible for co-leading the school’s core and continuous improvement teams, providing student and teacher support, and overseeing testing. She will replace Principal Kerri Town, who is retiring at the end of this school year after 20 years of service in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196, the last eight as principal at Northview. Griffin will take over as principal July 1.
“I have been fortunate to be part of the Northview community for the last three years and am excited for the opportunity to serve as principal,” Griffin said. “Northview is a caring community of staff and families who work together to provide opportunities for each student to grow and succeed.”
Griffin taught at elementary schools in California and Washington for 14 years before coming to District 196 in 2012 as a teacher and interventionist at Greenleaf Elementary School. In 2014, she began working for the district’s Teaching and Learning Department as an elementary literacy coach. Five years later, she joined the staff at Northview as the assistant administrator.
Griffin has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from St. Cloud State University. She earned her master’s in education focusing on curriculum and instruction from California State University, East Bay. She earned a specialist’s degree in education and her K-12 principal licensure from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
