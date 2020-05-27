House District 57A candidate Megan Olson and House District 57B candidate Sandra Jimenez won endorsements during the May 21 Senate District 57 Republicans online conventions.
Olson, an Apple Valley resident, is running against DFL incumbent Rep. Robert Bierman this fall. Jimenez, a Rosemount resident, is running against DFL incumbent John Huot.
Also seeking the GOP endorsements were Joshua Solano for District 57A and Calvin Mickel for 57B.
Jose Jimenez, the husband of Sandra Jimenez, is the endorsed Senate 57 Republicans candidate to run against DFL incumbent Greg Clausen in the general election, said Kevin Ecker, Senate District 57 Republicans secretary.
The Senate District 57 endorsements were held online through Zoom meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the participants were audio only, except candidates who were allowed to give their speeches through video.
“Since the people allowed to vote for each were different, it was felt out of respect for people’s time and the ease of logistics to split up into two endorsing conventions,” Ecker said.
– Patty Dexter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.