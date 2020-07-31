To the editor:
I am writing in to let residents of Apple Valley and Lakeville know why I honestly believe Megan Olson is the best candidate to represent us in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Megan has a proven track record of serving and caring for this community and maintains open dialogue with everyone, even if they disagree with her. This is something I find invaluable in a political candidate who is tasked with representing a wide variety of people with a wide variety of believe systems.
Our political climate has become incredibly divisive — toxic even — and it’s candidates like Megan who encourage open conversation that will help our community heal and be more productive. Megan approaches all with open ears and a heart to serve, making her the perfect candidate to finally get something done for us in St. Paul.
As a fellow alumnus of the Apple Valley schools, her support for our education system is what impressed me the most. She currently serves on the Eastview Community Foundation and has clear proposed policies to help equip our teachers and administrators with the data and resources they need to deliver a top-notch education for our students.
Megan wants to make Apple Valley and Lakeville feel welcoming to all and it shows by her commitment to civil discourse. She has been a responsible and thoughtful candidate thus far and I am confident she will continue to connect with and maintain transparency with all residents.
I strongly suggest you reach out to Megan to get to know her — and her values — to see for yourself. Once you have a chance to get to know Megan, I know you will be just as excited as I am to support her this November.
I am concerned with our movement toward a more divisive society, and I feel Megan will bring unity to Apple Valley and Lakeville, while working across the aisle to get things done that benefit our community.
Noah Harber
Apple Valley
