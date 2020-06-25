avlv megan olson web.jpg

Megan Olson 

 Photo submitted

Megan Olson, Republican candidate for House District 57A, is hosting a candidate meet-and-greet from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Kelley Park in Apple Valley.

Free coffee and donuts will be offered. Community members will have a chance to chat with Olson or ask questions.

“Per Gov. (Tim) Walz’s executive order, groups larger than 25 are not allowed. We will be closely monitoring the group size to ensure we are abiding by (Executive Order) 20-40,” according to the Facebook event page. “Feel free to wear a mask if that makes you more comfortable or if you’re at risk. Please do not attend if you are feeling ill and/or have symptoms. We will be maintaining social distancing guidance as well.”

For more information visit Olson’s Facebook page, “Megan Olson for State House.”

