The Rosemount Area Arts Council will have its first Meet the Author program for 2020 Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.
This month we will be featuring Brian Lutterman, who will be presenting “Nightfall” (2018). Other books Lutterman has written include “Freefall” (2017), “Windfall” (2015), “Downfall” (2014), “Poised to Kill” (2004), and “Bound to Die” (2002).
“Nightfall” tells the story of paraplegic attorney Pen Wilkinson, who is fighting through horrific flashbacks from a previous case, as he returns to Minnesota to investigate the murder of a candidate for governor. Is the murder a crime of passion, a political assassination, or part of a larger scheme? Fighting opposition from both police and the minority community, Pen presses ahead, unraveling the explosive secret of the 30-year-old police shooting of a civil rights leader.
For more information, call Keith Reed at 651-261-1954.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.