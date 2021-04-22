The Apple Valley Police Department is offering drive-thru only drop off for unused medications as part of National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with contactless curbside medication disposal available in front of the Apple Valley Municipal Center, 7100 147th St. W. in Apple Valley. Medications must be kept in their original container.
