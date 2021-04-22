The Apple Valley Police Department is offering drive-thru only drop off for unused medications as part of National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with contactless curbside medication disposal available in front of the Apple Valley Municipal Center, 7100 147th St. W. in Apple Valley. Medications must be kept in their original container.

Tags

Load comments