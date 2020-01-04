A workshop Medicare 101 will be presented by Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Ecumen Centennial House, 14625 Pennock Ave.

Participants can earn 1.5 continuing education credits

This presentation includes:

• Review of Parts A, B, C and D of Medicare

• Medicare supplement options available

• Enrollment process and options for enrollment

• Personal costs of the program

• Explaination of the Medicare “donut hole”

• Eligibility for extra help with prescription drug costs

• Introduce the services of the Senior LinkAge Line that include assistance making personal comparisons using the Medicare.gov website and the Health Care Choices booklet, published by the Minnesota Board of Aging.

Refreshments will be provided.

RSVP to Nancy at 952-542-5687.

