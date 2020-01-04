A workshop Medicare 101 will be presented by Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Ecumen Centennial House, 14625 Pennock Ave.
Participants can earn 1.5 continuing education credits
This presentation includes:
• Review of Parts A, B, C and D of Medicare
• Medicare supplement options available
• Enrollment process and options for enrollment
• Personal costs of the program
• Explaination of the Medicare “donut hole”
• Eligibility for extra help with prescription drug costs
• Introduce the services of the Senior LinkAge Line that include assistance making personal comparisons using the Medicare.gov website and the Health Care Choices booklet, published by the Minnesota Board of Aging.
Refreshments will be provided.
RSVP to Nancy at 952-542-5687.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.