When Rosemount Middle School student McKenzie Michalak was designing her winning entry in the Rosemount Leprechaun Days Button Contest, she said she thought about what the summer festival means to her.
She said she decided to add a shamrock and the word “Irish” to the hat of the smiling bearded leprechaun she created to pay tribute to the city’s Irish heritage and the middle and high schools’ team name.
When she learned that she had won the contest, McKenzie said she was surprised.
For her efforts, McKenzie won four passes to Crayola Experience at the Mall of America in Bloomington from the Dakota County Tribune and Sun Thisweek.
McKenzie said she has enjoyed art since she was little and has taken classes from art teacher Bette Poukey, who gathered submissions for the art contest. McKenzie said she likes creating images of food and desserts, such as ice cream, especially when there is none in the freezer.
“When I can’t have it, I draw it,” she said.
In addition to enjoying art, McKenzie plays clarinet in the middle school band, competes in swimming and reads. Her favorite books are those in the Harry Potter and Spy School collections.
McKenzie said she looks forward to watching the Leprechaun Days parade and fireworks this year.
She’ll also be happy to see her artwork on the official Rosemount Leprechaun Days Button that the Rosemount Area Seniors will sell for $1 each at various events during the 10-day festival. The locations will be listed at RosemountEvents.com under the Events Schedule webpage. Buttons will not be sold at area businesses this year. There are a limited supply of buttons.
Those who purchase a button will be entered in a drawing to receive a $100 gift card and prize pack from First State Bank of Rosemount.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.