Students at McGuire Middle School opened a time capsule on Monday that had been buried outside the front of the school for more than 25 years. The time capsule was buried in May 1995 by Joe Cotter, a former social studies teacher, and his students. At that time the school was known as McGuire Junior High School. The time capsule was buried with the intent of being opened in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back those plans a year. Cotter came back to open it along with current sixth-grade students taking a Minnesota history class and their teacher, Corey Irish.
“When we buried this in May of 1995, it was a significant time for McGuire. This school building reopened as a newly remodeled junior high school (grades 7-9),” Cotter told the students.
The McGuire building was originally built in 1956 as a grade K-12 building. It remained that way until John F. Kennedy Elementary was built next door, at which point the McGuire building became a grade 7-12 building. In 1975, a new high school was built in Lakeville; the building which is now called Kenwood Trail Middle School. That made the McGuire building Lakeville Junior High School, which was later named Donald J. McGuire Junior High School. It remained that way until the next high school was built in 1993, now known as Lakeville North High School. After the high school opened, McGuire was shut down and the junior high school was moved to the Kenwood Trail building. During its time shut down, McGuire was remodeled and finally reopened as the city’s second junior high school in 1994. In 2005 Lakeville South High School was opened, and McGuire became one of three middle school buildings, serving kids in grades 6-8.
“We thought it would be fun, me and the students I had at the time, to bury a time capsule to commemorate the (1994) reopening of this building. We also knew Lakeville had already undergone significant population growth and change, but was also going to change dramatically in the coming decades. We thought it would be kind of fun to commemorate what we were back in ‘94-’95 (school year),” said Cotter. “This is a gift to you, from the students of ‘94-’95 school year.”
The items placed inside the time capsule included a VHS tape with a video tour of McGuire Junior High and the town of Lakeville at the time, a school yearbook, copies of the Star Tribune and Lakeville Life and Times and a binder full of school-related documents that included daily announcements, staff lists and a letter written to the students that would one day open the time capsule 25 years later. This is what the letter said:
“Hello from the staff and students of McGuire Junior High School in 1994-1995. We hope you enjoy the time capsule we have left for you, the students and staff of McGuire Junior High School in 2019-2020. Boy, that seemed strange to be typing those dates. Our purpose in leaving this time capsule for you was two-fold. Number one, we wanted to commemorate our first year in the newly remodeled MJHS, and number two we wanted to freeze part of our lives in the 1994-1995 school year to show others who we were, how we lived, and what we were all about. It’s very intriguing thinking what life will be like 25 years from now when you will open this time capsule and begin to learn what life was like 25 years ago in our world. Right now I am just a little over a quarter of a century old and by the time this time capsule is opened I will have doubled my age.
“Enclosed in this capsule you will find information on MJHS, its students, staff, the city of Lakeville, and important events in our state, country and the world. We hope you enjoy your journey back in time with us!”
It appears the VHS video might not be recoverable after weathering the elements for 25 years. The yearbook was also quite soggy and damaged. But the binder of school documents and newspapers were all in pretty good shape, to the excitement and cheers of the students in attendance.
School staff will do their best to clean up the artifacts as best as possible and provide photos or copies to students to learn more about Lakeville and U.S. history.
Carl Whalstrom, who was superintendent at the time the capsule was buried, also came for the reopening of the capsule. Also in attendance were current Superintendent Michael Baumann, McGuire Principal Joshua Alexander, McGuire dean Chad Klopp and U.S. history teacher Tim Soliday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.