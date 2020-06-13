McGuire Middle School has been awarded a grant from the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce for a summer reading program. McGuire Middle School received around $1,100 from the Chamber’s Educational Impact Grant.
McGuire Middle School teachers Krista Schlegel, Kathy Sorenson, Johnna Suihkonen, Paula Hansen and dean of students, Becky Erickson, are organizing the summer reading opportunity. It’s offered to sixth-grade students and families who expressed interest through their reading class.
The program has three goals. The first is to maintain and/or increase students’ reading skills by providing books to students who will benefit from having access to them over the summer. The second is to provide identified students with book bags that include a variety of engaging books from a variety of genres at their reading level that they will take home at the end of the school year. The third goal is to expand the summer reading program next summer for students to continue their reading experience.
The grant money was used to purchase 230 books and 46 book bags, each filled with five books. 168 more books were donated by the Lakeville Area Chamber community, McGuire Middle School staff and district staff.
