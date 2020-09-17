To the editor:
After a lifetime of service and dedication to the city of Apple Valley, Mary Hamann-Roland seeks to expand her reach as District 7 county commissioner. I would like to lend my support to her candidacy.
If you consider the Dakota County Board’s vision for the County, ensuring that it is a premier place to live and work, there is no more logical progression than electing Mayor Mary to the role. During her tenure as mayor, Mary has collaborated with individuals’ businesses, schools and civic groups, resulting in Apple Valley being an exceptionally well-run city. Mary has served as careful steward of the city’s resources. She has served our residents by championing workforce issues, with a focus on skill training for our future workforce. She has created an exceptional quality of life. Mayor Mary has been agile and responsive to the champion needs of our community, most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic; she developed best practices for well-being and safety in our community. She has created forums for critical conversations, ensuring that all citizens feel included and valued.
In short, Mary has been the voice of good governance. She possesses the critical skills necessary for the role of District 7 county commissioner. District 7 residents would all be well-served electing Mary to this role.
Craig Bryan
Apple Valley
