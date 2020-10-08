To the editor:
I support Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz for re-election.
There is nobody I trust more than Mayor Kautz to continue to work on behalf of the residents and businesses of Burnsville to keep our city moving, growing, and meeting the needs of all of us.
I moved to Burnsville shortly after Mayor Kautz was first elected. Burnsville has changed a lot since then. What hasn’t changed is Mayor Kautz’s steady, thoughtful, forward-looking leadership guiding our city to continue to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
Burnsville is a mature city. The initial development phase of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s is over. To continue our strength we need experienced, engaged leaders who understand the importance of smart redevelopment and can see the needs of the future as well as they see the needs of today.
Mayor Kautz is that leader. She has continued to be engaged with the business community as she and the council have worked on smart redevelopment to rejuvenate the city’s tax base and provide a wide variety of jobs for our residents.
Mayor Kautz has continued to be engaged with our schools and school leaders to help shape the city’s growth, and develop civic cultural events for a more diverse population.
Being the mayor of a city like Burnsville is not a job for partisan politicians. It is not a position for testing ideologies. Burnsville and its residents are not test subjects. We are people who love our community and our neighbors. We realize that we are all in this together. And nobody realizes that more than Mayor Kautz.
Please join me in voting for Elizabeth Kautz for mayor once again this fall.
WILL MORGAN
Burnsville
