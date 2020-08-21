To the editor:
Empathy is defined as the action of understanding, being aware of, being sensitive to, and vicariously experiencing the feelings, thoughts and experience of another. It is my opinion that this definition speaks of Sen. Matt Little.
Beginning with his seat on the Lakeville City Council to his two terms as the mayor of Lakeville and current status as senator representing District 58, Little has proven time and time again that he clearly knows his constituents and understands their needs. Little has been quoted as saying: “We will never heal our democracy hiding behind a keyboard. We must look people in the eye, tell them what we believe, and work through that conversation.”
The list is long of the bills that he has sponsored including, but not limited to military veterans stable housing initiative establishment: homeless veterans data classification, Hometown Heroes assistance program for firefighters establishment and appropriation, retired state service dog veterinary care reimbursement program establishment and appropriation to name a few.
From seniors to diabetics of all ages, Little understands Minnesotans rely on prescription drugs. The unreasonable high cost of insulin stands in the way of many being unable to afford the cost, even with insurance. Matt has written the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act, providing diabetics across the state with emergency insulin while fining insulin makers for non-compliance. He has voted for the Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act so that drug manufacturers are unable to raise prices without notice. To further be hands-on, he has been named to the Minnesota attorney general’s drug pricing task force.
An anonymous negative slur movement has been apparent, but we will never see that same type of campaign from Matt Little. Many of us have received calls masquerading as a “survey” asking confusing questions about Little and his record. Little’s record stands on history of doing what is right because it’s right and not pointing fingers at anyone. Let’s keep Sen. Matt Little where he needs to be for the good of the people and working hard for us.
Cindy Jenneke
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.