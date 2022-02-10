A former auto parts store off Kenwood Drive in Lakeville is now an oasis for hand-crafted truffles made with locally-sourced ingredients from owners Dale and Linda Lokkesmoe’s extensive garden as well as local farmers markets. The enticing smell of chocolate and a vibrant blue mural that pays homage to the cacao plant and its essential bean greet Masterpiece Chocolate’s visitors. The brightly lit display case features a dozen different flavor experiences, each with the goal of “Pure Contentment,” as printed on their boxes.
Dale and Linda’s truffles are a balanced marriage of Dale’s creativity and Linda’s analytical strengths. Their truffles are “beautiful to look at and wonderful to eat. We want to promote our vision of slowing down, to savor the little moments. We want to provide some contentment and allow people to pursue more contentment in their lives.”
Masterpiece Chocolates opened its doors in October 2021. Their on-line store, with shipping available anywhere in the country, opened in December. The journey to European-style truffles began after Dale retired from the mental health clinic that he had run for 15 years.
“After leaving the clinic, I of course began to think – now what? I was semi-retired and looking for what else I wanted to do,” he said.
Following a brief foray into winemaking, Dale and Linda, who still works full-time as an IT project manager, embraced gourmet chocolates.
Dale likes to build and improvise systems and has a background in chemistry. Linda is passionate about chocolate, and had dabbled in chocolate making for a decade. Together in early 2021 they entered an international chocolate training program. This course was tremendously useful in preparing them for this new venture.
“We learned the history of chocolate, how to make chocolate, varieties of chocolate, how to treat and temper it, how to preserve it, and how eventually how to set up a shop,” Dale said. “We had daily homework assignments about making chocolate. It was fun and informative. It was thrilling to realize that we were good at making chocolate.”
Each of their nut-free chocolates is an original recipe developed by Dale and Linda. Dale shared that using fresh ingredients was especially important to them. Their customers recognize the freshness, as demonstrated by their best-selling Raspberry Dark Chocolate truffle.
“The raspberries are from our garden. We had a huge crop this past summer. We froze the berries so we are set for awhile,” Dale said with a smile.
Their Mint Milk Chocolate and Hot Pepper Dark also benefit from the Lokkesmoes’ garden plenty. Some of their chocolate is fair-trade sourced directly from farmers in Ecuador and Peru. In the future, Dale hopes to travel to these farms to appreciate the unique climate and intense work required to produce high-quality cacao.
Their commercial kitchen is on site in the back of the store. Since they completely redesigned the space from the prior tenants, they were able to customize their workspace and retail space to leave themselves room to grow.
The most rewarding aspects of this new venture are their direct connection with their customers’ special events and their involvement with the greater community. When a local wedding party’s cake vendor fell through, Masterpiece Chocolates stepped in to provide an array of treats for the couple’s special night. Early February saw their first co-sponsored event at Lakeville Liquors for a wine and chocolate tasting in Lakeville Liquor’s on-site event space. Dale was excited to have the chance to pair eight of their chocolates with different wines.
“I really enjoy these special events,” he said. “Collaborating with others is a wonderful way of building connections and becoming a part of this welcoming community.”
Looking ahead, Dale and Linda plan to hire a culinary school student as an intern to create two teams of cooks along with their current employee Kelly Stockton. Kelly assists in the store and manages their social media. Future menu additions include Sea Salt Caramel Dark Chocolate and Bailey’s Milk Chocolate truffles.
When Dale and Linda aren’t in the Masterpiece kitchen developing recipes or preparing batches of truffles, you may find them savoring a steak at Porterhouse Steakhouse or enjoying both the food and the decor at Chianti Grill.
Masterpiece Chocolate’s current store hours are Thursday-Saturday from 12-5 p.m. They will be open from 2-5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day for last-minute holiday shopping. Visit them in store at 17697 Kenwood Trail in Lakeville or online at masterpiecechocolates.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @masterpiecechocolates.
Want to create some hand-crafted chocolates yourself? Dale and Linda shared a recipe for a truffle that you can prepare at home.
Easy Almond Truffle
1/2 pound, by weight, good quality white chocolate (such as Callebaut)
1/4 cup whipping cream
1 1/2 Tbsp. butter, room temperature
1/4 tsp. Almond Extract
Finely chopped almonds
1. Scald whipping cream in a small sauce pan.
2. Place in a small plastic bowl. Add white chocolate. Pour hot cream over the chocolate and butter to melt them. Stir the mixture until it is creamy.
3. Add almond extract. Stir until blended.
4. Refrigerate for 1 hour or more until chocolate is hardened.
5. Scoop into round balls 1 inch in diameter and roll in crushed nuts.
Discover more local makers and growers by following @MeettheMinnesotaMakers on Facebook and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.