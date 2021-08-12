Masks became required for all visitors in Dakota County buildings starting Wednesday, Aug. 11. The board of commissioners passed a resolution to require masks indoors following Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommendations and Dakota County Public Health advice.
All visitors must wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Alternative service options for anyone unable to wear a mask will be offered. No changes will be made to public services, and building and lobbies remain open.
The decision is due to Dakota County being at a substantial level of community transmission of COVID-19.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the more contagious Delta variant. However, preliminary evidence suggests fully vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others.
