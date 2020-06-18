To the editor:
Governing at any level is often hard and unglamorous work. For six terms state Rep. Sandy Masin, DFL-Eagan, has done this work and has been a voice of stability and reason. Her name as co-author has appeared on 121 bills this last session, five of which became law. Among these bills was a COVID-19 relief bill for school districts and a bill addressing follow-on policy to the MN-Lars debacle of 2018. Her top three priorities are universal health care, climate change and ensuring everyone has access to a good education; which by no means exhausts the issues she keeps her eye on. In addition she has been longtime proponent for raising the pay scale for nursing home workers and personal care assistants, presently among the very people we now hail as heroes on the front line of the pandemic.
As a moderate I have taken great solace in Sandy’s representation of my values in the House. She has consistently and quietly pursued an “across the aisle” tack in an atmosphere that is hyper-political, to say the least. We need more legislators like Sandy if we want well-thought out governance that stands the test of time. Sometimes it is wise to bring in fresh talent, but not in this case. I support the re-election of my friend, Sandy Masin, to the House of Representatives and ask readers to join me.
DAVID YOUNG
Burnsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.