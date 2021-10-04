The League of Minnesota Cities has recognized 18 state lawmakers, including Rep. Sandra Masin, DFL-Eagan, as 2021 Legislators of Distinction. Chosen legislators are honored for specific actions that aided efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s state legislative session.
Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the League’s Board of Directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban and suburban residents across Minnesota.
To be eligible for the award, legislators must achieve one or more of the following criteria:
- Be generally and reasonably accessible to League representatives
- Seek input on issues of importance to cities
- Listen to League concerns and be receptive to League-provided information on issues
- Sponsor and/or support League initiatives
- Speak out on behalf of the interest of cities
- Demonstrate the importance of partnership between the state and cities
Masin was chosen because she regularly meets with League staff to discuss legislation before her committee to explore city support or concerns. She also carried the bill to repeal the local government compensation cap and the bill to authorize cities to impose street impact fees.
Award winners received a letter of appreciation and a certificate. A copy of the acknowledgement letter was also sent to the mayor of each city in the legislator’s district.
