2020 has been incredibly difficult on many and marriages have suffered. Organizers of Marriage Encounter encourage couples to commit to 2021 being the year they find enrichment, joy and hope in their relationships. People can register for the Feb. 13-14 Marriage Encounter at Mt. Olivet Conference and Retreat Center in Farmington. Visit www.marriages.org for additional information or call 651-454-3238.

