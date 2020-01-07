Farmington Community Expo

The annual Farmington Community Expo offers live entertainment and activities for youth and families. The free event is a chance to meet local business owners and community leaders that can give residents a place to connect to make Farmington a better place to live, work and play.

 Image courtesy of Farmington Community Education

Connect with your community at the annual Farmington Community Expo slated from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.

Learn about organizations and businesses that support residents of all ages. Meet leaders who greet the public and handout information on how to get involved and engaged.

The free event will offer live entertainment and interactive activities for youth and families. There will be performances by local youth dancers and two opportunities to meet and greet the Farmington Police Department’s K-9 Officer Odin.

The Farmington Community Expo is sponsored by the City of Farmington, Farmington Community Education, The Dakota County Tribune and Farmington Business Association.

All businesses and organizations are located within the Farmington Independent School District 192 boundaries.

This popular hometown event is a great place for residents to learn about resources, businesses and organizations that make Farmington a great place to live, work and play. 

Visitors can enter the school's east doors with the Tiger window. 

For more information, visit www.farmingtonCE.com or call Community Education at 651-460-3200.

