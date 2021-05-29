Kevin F. Mark has been elected to a two-year term as chief judge of Minnesota’s First Judicial District, which includes Dakota County. The position is filled by an election conducted by district judges who serve in the district. His term as chief judge will begin July 1.
Mark was appointed to serve on the First Judicial District bench in January 2003. Before serving as a judge, he spent eight years as sole practitioner, and 16 years as an attorney at Holst, Vogel, Erdmann and Vogel in Red Wing. He graduated with his juris doctorate degree from Marquette University Law School, and has a bachelor of arts degree magna cum laude from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Mark’s chambers are located in the Goodhue County Justice Center in Red Wing.
“I’m gratified by the confidence shown by my colleagues in the First District,” said Mark. “We’ve been blessed with great leadership in our district, and I hope to continue that legacy. I look forward to working with Judge Lennon and all my fellow judges, the court staff, and our justice partners in the coming term.”
Caroline H. Lennon was elected to serve a two-year term as assistant chief judge. Her term will also begin July 1. Lennon joined the bench in November 2008. Prior to joining the bench, she spent 18 years as an assistant Hennepin County attorney in Minneapolis, and being appointed as special assistant county attorney in Ramsey, Dakota, Washington, and Scott counties on individual cases. Lennon is chambered in the Scott County Justice Center in Shakopee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.