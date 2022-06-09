Lakeville resident and parent Marilee Jager recently announced her candidacy for the Lakeville Area School Board, where four of seven seats will be on the ballot in the 2022 election.
Jager has two children in the school district. She is active in the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce and has a history of volunteerism, including American Red Cross, Minnesota Literacy Council, Fargo Flood Relief and Salvation Army.
“Our children deserve a better outcome for the investment we make in their education,” Jager said in a press release. “Our children deserve our voices in what they are taught for the sake of their future success. They deserve an environment that is conducive to learning, where there is mutual respect between teachers, staff, students and parents, and mutual respect among students. I will actively listen to the parents, teachers, staff, and other stakeholders and prioritize quality education over political divisiveness.”
Jager has a Bachelor of Arts degree from North Dakota State University and currently works in commercial lending in Lakeville. She and her husband of 20 years have two children.
The Lakeville School District serves approximately 11,500 students in Dakota and Scott County, including most of Lakeville, parts of Burnsville, Credit River, Elko New Market, Eureka and New Market Township.
