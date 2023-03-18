The Lakeville South Marching Cougars earned the Class AA State Championship title in October at US Bank Stadium. Most people think the band takes a break from the marching arts until the following summer, but in November the color guard and drumline create indoor performance ensembles and compete around Minnesota and now, the nation.
The winter Lakeville color guard and drumline bring together students from both Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools.
Band director Chad Bieniek said these students create beautiful works of art in motion and music that are performed on the gym floor. All three color guard units and the drumline, which are made up of about 80 students, have been consistently earning first place at every Minnesota competition they attend.
On March 11, the Lakeville color guard attended its first national Winter Guard International competition in Bellevue, Nebraska. Both the JV and varsity groups qualified for finals after their successful preliminary performances. In the finals, the JV guard edged out the University of Nebraska Omaha winter line to earn second place in their class, while the Lakeville varsity guard earned a decisive first place victory in finals. Their score was the highest earned in their class across the nation that day and puts them among the top 10 guards in the nation.
The marching arts in Lakeville are optimal for students to build in human characteristics such as teamwork, discipline, cooperation, active listening, confidence and most importantly a feeling of being integral to the success of the group, Bieniek said.
No students are cut and everyone has the opportunity to develop.
As the winter guard and drumline conclude their seasons in the next month, the band program is starting sign-ups for summer and fall programs, which will start in June.
The marching arts are open to all; guard members have opportunities in grades 2-12 and winds and percussion in grades 9-12.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.