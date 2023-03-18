The Lakeville South Marching Cougars earned the Class AA State Championship title in October at US Bank Stadium. Most people think the band takes a break from the marching arts until the following summer, but in November the color guard and drumline create indoor performance ensembles and compete around Minnesota and now, the nation.

The winter Lakeville color guard and drumline bring together students from both Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools. 

