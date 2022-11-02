av kidnapping shannon ingram web.jpg

Shannon D. Ingram II

 Dakota County Sheriff's Office photo

A 30-year-old Maple Grove man faces charges after he allegedly kidnapped his 2-year-old biological son in Apple Valley and violated an order for protection.

Shannon Dawayne Ingram II has been charged with kidnapping (great bodily harm/terrorize, victim under age 16) and violation of an order for protection.

